Kazakhstani tandem seals win against Argentina in Billie Jean King Cup play-offs

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
18 April 2021, 11:39
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Kazakhstani female tennis players won the final match against Argentina in the Billie Jean King Cup by BNP Paribas Play-offs, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Anna Danilina beat Argentine Nadia Podoroska and María Lourdes Carlé in two sets 6-0, 7-5, squeezing out a 3:2 win for Kazakhstan against Argentina in the play-offs of the Billie Jean King Cup.

The team advanced to the Billie Jean King Cup Qualifiers by BNP Paribas, where a win would secure a berth in the Finals.


