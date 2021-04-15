Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani tandem reaches semifinals of Split 2 in Croatia

    15 April 2021, 21:44

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis players Alexander Nedovyesov and Andrey Golubev have advanced to the semifinals of the Split 2 tournament in Croatia, Kazinform has learnt from the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    In the quarterfinal match the Kazakh duo seeded 2nd at the tournament stunned Czechs Zdenek Kolar and Lukas Rosol 3-6, 6-3, 10-8.

    In the opening round of the tournament, Nedovyesov and Golubev eliminated wildcard tandem Borna Gojo and Nino Serdarusic 6-7, 7-6, 10-7.

    In the semifinals they will take on Szymon Walkow and Jan Zielinski of Poland.

    It bears to remind that the Kazakh duo outplayed Walkow and Zielinski in the final of the Split 1 tournament in Croatia last week.

    The prize pool of the tournament exceeds €44,000.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
