Kazakhstani taekwondoist loses in bronze medal bout at Paralympic Games

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Taekwondoist Nurlan Dombayev of Kazakhstan lost a bronze medal bout at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, Kazinfrom reports citing the website of the Games.

Dombayev of Kazakhstan was defeated by Samorano Juan of Argentina 12-13 in the Men’s K44 – 75kg Bronze Medal Contests at the Tokyo Paralympics.

So far, Kazakhstani para-athletes have won a total of five medals, including gold in powerlifting, three silver medals in judo, and one bronze medal in swimming.

It is noteworthy that Kazakhstan broke the historic record for medal at the Paralympic Games. In 2016 in Rio de Janeiro Kazakhstan para-athletes won two medals in total: one gold and one silver.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021.

Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.