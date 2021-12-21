Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani taekwondo team 2nd at World Taekwondo Junior Championships in Minsk

    21 December 2021, 15:48

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani taekwondo players won nine gold, eight silver, and 14 bronze medals at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships that took place on December 12-18 in the Belarussian capital of Minsk, Kazinform cites the press service of the ITF Kazakhstan Taekwondo Association.

    The team of Kazakhstan took for the first time the second place in total at the World Taekwondo Junior Championships bringing together over 450 athletes from 42 countries.

    The athletes competed in eight programs in team and individual competitions. The Kazakh squad was represented by taekwondo players from Nur-Sultan, Almaty, Karaganda, Semey, Petropavlovsk, Uralsk, Shymkent, and Ekibastuz. Kazakhstani junior taekwondo players were victorious in all team competitions including tul, sparring, special technique, and self-defense.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

