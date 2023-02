Kazakhstani taekwondo players claim bronze medals at tournament in UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani taekwondo players won four bronze medals at the Fujairah Open taking place in the UAE, Kazinform cites Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan's Samirkhon Ababakirov (58kg), Shamsat Duyissenov (63kg), Nurlan Myrzabayev (80kg), and Beibarys Kabylan (+87kg) settled for bronze at the taekwondo event in Fujairah.

The Fujairah Open is to run through February 8, 2023.





Photo: olympic.kz