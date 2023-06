Kazakhstani swimmers pocket 2 silver at 2021Belarus Open

MINSK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani swimmers swept 2 more silver medals at the now-running 2021 Belarus Open Swimming Championships, Olympic.kz reports.

Alexander Varakin scored 22.37 seconds in the men’s 50 m freestyle distance event to finish second. Galymzhan Balabek won silver medal in the men’s 400 m freestyle distance clocking 4:01:60 minute.

On Day 3 Anastasia Rezvantseva, Adelaida Pchelintseva, Galymzhan Balabek, Adil Kaskabai and Adilbek Musin will also vie for the medals.