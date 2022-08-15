Qazaq TV
Kazakhstani swimmers continue to shine at 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games
15 August 2022 14:46

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Two Kazakhstani swimmers captured gold at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Türkiye, Kazinform has learned from Olympic.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Adilbek Mussin clocked the 100m butterfly event in 53.20 to win gold.

Sofiya Abubakirova of Kazakhstan outperformed her rivals in the 50m butterfly final by finishing it in 27.17.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani swimmer Adelaida Pchelintseva had collected gold by clocking the 50m breaststroke final in 31.71.

IRNA revealed that Iranian weightlifter Seyyedeh Elham Hosseini had gained the 1st women’s weightlifting gold medal in Iran's sports history in snatch at the 2022 Islamic Solidarity Games.

Photo:olympic.kz



