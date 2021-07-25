Kazakhstani swimmer fails to reach Tokyo Olympics semis

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Swimmer Diana Nazarova of Kazakhstan competed in the Women’s 100m Backstroke event at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

The Kazakhstani clocked the distance in 1:04.99 and unfortunately failed to join best 16 swimmers who progressed to the semifinals of the Tokyo Olympics.

On July 24 Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitriy Balandin also failed to advance to the Men's 100m Breaststroke semifinal in Tokyo. He still has a chance to fight for the Olympic medal as he is expected to compete in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke event on July 27 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre.

Recall that Balandin brought Kazakhstan gold in Men’s 200m Breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics.