Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani swimmer Daliyev reaches final at Tokyo Paralympics

    27 August 2021, 09:30

    TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Swimmer Siyazbek Daliyev of Kazakhstan has reached the Men’s 50m Butterfly S5 Final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

    The representative of Kazakhstan has advanced to the Tokyo Paralympics final after finishing fourth with a time of 35.73 seconds in the Heat 1 of the Men's 50m Butterfly S5.

    Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani para-powerlifter David Degtyarev brought Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan.

    The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Paralympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani judoka Magzhan Shamshadin claims gold at Astana Grand Slam
    World’s largest indoor Harry Potter theme park opens in Tokyo
    Japanese astronaut Yui scheduled to travel to ISS around 2024
    Japan PM Kishida rules out lower house dissolution during Diet session
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    4 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties