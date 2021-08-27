Kazakhstani swimmer Daliyev reaches final at Tokyo Paralympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Swimmer Siyazbek Daliyev of Kazakhstan has reached the Men’s 50m Butterfly S5 Final at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

The representative of Kazakhstan has advanced to the Tokyo Paralympics final after finishing fourth with a time of 35.73 seconds in the Heat 1 of the Men's 50m Butterfly S5.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstani para-powerlifter David Degtyarev brought Kazakhstan its first gold medal at the Tokyo 2020 Summer Paralympic Games in Japan.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Summer Games are set to run through September 5, 2021. Kazakhstan is represented by 25 para-athletes in seven sports at the event.