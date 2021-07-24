Kazakhstani swimmer Balandin fails to advance to Tokyo Olympics semis

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani swimmer Dmitriy Balandin failed to advance to the Men's 100m Breaststroke semifinal at the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Balandin clocked the distance in 59.75 lagging behind many other swimmers competing in the event.

Andrius Sidlauskas of Lithuania and German Fabian Schwingenschlogl completed the distance in 59.46 and 59.49, respectively. Their qualifying time allowed them to top the semifinal standings.

Dmitriy Balandin will also compete in the Men’s 200m Breaststroke event on July 27 at the Tokyo Aquatics Centre. Recall that Balandin brought Kazakhstan gold in Men’s 200m Breaststroke at the 2016 Rio Olympics.



