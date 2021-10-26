Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani students keen to learn Hungarian language – FM

    26 October 2021, 16:12

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Over 800 Kazakhstanis students pursue their degrees at Hungarian universities, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi said Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    At the press briefing after the bilateral talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Finance of Hungary Mihaly Varga in Nur-Sultan, Minister Tileuberdi confirmed that the number of Kazakhstani students interested in studying the Hungarian language is growing.

    Mukhtar Tileuberdi also revealed that the Protocol of the fifth session of the Strategic Council of the two nations had been adopted following the bilateral talks.

    He also expressed hope that Minister Varga’s visit to Kazakhstan and results of the bilateral talks will give an additional impulse to deepening of Kazakhstan-Hungary partnership both in bilateral and multilateral format.

    Earlier it was reported that Tileuberdi and Varga who is on a two-day visit to Kazakhstan met today to discuss the current state and prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and Hungary in political, trade and economic, investment, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

    They paid utmost attention to the bilateral cooperation in agriculture, energy, ‘green economy’, healthcare, education and culture.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Foreign policy Education Government of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan-Hungary
