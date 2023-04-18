Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 453.39 eur/kzt 498.18

    rub/kzt 5.63 cny/kzt 65.5
Weather:
Astana+9+11℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    Kazakhstani students haul medals at European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad

    18 April 2023, 19:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani pupils won four medals at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad in Portorož, Slovenia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

    Kazakhstani schoolgirls Merei Temirzinova (Astana) claimed silver, Anastasia Odintsova (Pavlodar region) silver, Akerke Nurakhmetova (Almaty) silver, and Amira Kenbayeva (Almaty) in the Olympiad.

    The European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad run on April 13-19 brought together 240 schoolgirls from 60 countries of the world.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Education Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani athletes haul 2 medals at Asian U18 Athletics Championships in Tashkent
    Kazakhstan claims 9 medals at FIDE World School Chess Championships
    Popular
    1 FIDE President praises organization of World Chess Championship in Kazakhstan
    2 Türkiye announces country’s first space traveler candidates
    3 FIDE President plants tree in Chess Players Alley in Astana
    4 1,155 Kazakhstanis treated for COVID-19
    5 May 1. Kazinform's timeline of major events