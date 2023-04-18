Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani students haul medals at European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad

Adlet Seilkhanov
18 April 2023, 19:38
Kazakhstani students haul medals at European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad Photo: gov.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani pupils won four medals at the European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad in Portorož, Slovenia, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry.

Kazakhstani schoolgirls Merei Temirzinova (Astana) claimed silver, Anastasia Odintsova (Pavlodar region) silver, Akerke Nurakhmetova (Almaty) silver, and Amira Kenbayeva (Almaty) in the Olympiad.

The European Girls' Mathematical Olympiad run on April 13-19 brought together 240 schoolgirls from 60 countries of the world.

