    Kazakhstani students claim 6 medals at JBMO in Tirana

    29 June 2023, 11:33

    TIRANA. KAZINFORM – The 27th Junior Balkan Mathematical Olympiad (JBMO) brought together around 130 schoolchildren from 20 countries in the Albanian capital, Tirana, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Enlightenment.

    Kazakhstani schoolchildren collected six medals at the event.

    Grade 9 student Amirlan Amanzholov from Almaty hauled gold. Grade 9 students from Aktobe Serik Murzabek and Yerkanat Kenshilik both won silver. Bronze went to Grade 9 students Alinur Maratuly from East Kazakhstan region, Zhanarys Tendikov from Karaganda region and Ayat Abdullayev from Atyrau.

    In the past 19 years, 114 Kazakhstani schoolchildren have taken part in the JBMO claiming a total of 15 gold, 47 silver and 37 bronze medals.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

