TASHKENT. KAZINFORM Yeldos Smetov of Kazakhstan reached the men’s 60 kg semifinals at the now-running Tashkent Judo Grand Slam, Olympic.kz reports. In the quarterfinals Smetov beat Georgia’s Jaba Papinashvili for a place in the next round.

In the next round Kazakh judoka will meet Karamat Khusseinov from Azerbaijan.