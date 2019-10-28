Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani SMEs manufactured products worth KZT12.7trn in H1 2019

    28 October 2019, 16:54

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The share of small and medium businesses in the country’s GDP in January-June 2019 was 28.5%, Kazinform learnt from the Ministry of National Economy.

    «Our objective is to raise this indicator to 30% by 2025 and to 50% by 2050,» Vice Minister Zhassulan Madiyev said at a press conference in the Government.

    He reminded that Kazakhstan had climbed 3 positions up in Doing Business rating and had been ranked among the world's Top-25 countries for doing business.

    «This clearly proves the effectiveness of the governmental measures aimed at creation of favorable conditions for the development of business,» the Vice Minister noted.

    The speaker also pointed out the increasing volume of the products manufactured by SMEs.

    «In January-June 2019, the volume of products manufactured by the SMEs amounted to 12.7trn tenge and increased by 10.8% compared to the same period in 2018,» Zhassulan Madiyev said.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Statistics Economy
