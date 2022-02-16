Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani skiers miss out on Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final in Beijing

    16 February 2022, 16:12

    BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani skiers Nadezhda Stepashkina and Kseniya Shalygina finished 10th in the Women’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinal 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    The event took place at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center.

    The Kazakhstani duo clocked the distance in 24:57.59. Sadly, this result wasn’t enough to qualify for the Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final as only the top four teams from each semifinals propelled to it.

    It is worth mentioning that the German squad won gold in the final. Silver went to Swedish team. The Russian skiers settled for bronze.

    The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan 2022 Beijing Olympic Games
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstan’s Aisultan Seitov wins Best Director Award at SIFF 2023
    Head of State congratulates health workers on professional holiday
    Kazakhstan to expand grain exports to China
    Kazakh-Ecuadorian duo eases into ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
    Popular
    1 Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
    2 Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
    3 Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
    4 Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
    5 E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties