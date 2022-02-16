Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani skiers miss out on Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final in Beijing

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 February 2022, 16:12
Kazakhstani skiers miss out on Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani skiers Nadezhda Stepashkina and Kseniya Shalygina finished 10th in the Women’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinal 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event took place at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center.

The Kazakhstani duo clocked the distance in 24:57.59. Sadly, this result wasn’t enough to qualify for the Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final as only the top four teams from each semifinals propelled to it.

It is worth mentioning that the German squad won gold in the final. Silver went to Swedish team. The Russian skiers settled for bronze.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.


Sport   Kazakhstan   2022 Beijing Olympic Games  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Sudan extends airspace closure until June 30 amid armed clashes
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Mother sentenced to 7 ½ yrs for concealing dead infant in container in S. Korea
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Astana Opera to unveil Operaliya Int'l Festival
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
Judokas from 42 countries to vie at Qazaqstan Barysy Grand Slam
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
E Kazakhstan Governor relieved of his duties
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Head of State to chair meeting of Ulttyq Qurultay
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstan to brace for scorching weather Fri
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Kazakhstani Lomakin eases into ITF Iran F 4 semis
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches
Pakistan, India evacuate over 150,000 people as Cyclone Biparjoy approaches