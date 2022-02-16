Kazakhstani skiers miss out on Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani skiers Nadezhda Stepashkina and Kseniya Shalygina finished 10th in the Women’s Team Sprint Classic Semifinal 2 at the 2022 Winter Olympic Games in Beijing, China, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event took place at the Zhangjiakou National Cross-Country Skiing Center.

The Kazakhstani duo clocked the distance in 24:57.59. Sadly, this result wasn’t enough to qualify for the Women’s Team Sprint Classic Final as only the top four teams from each semifinals propelled to it.

It is worth mentioning that the German squad won gold in the final. Silver went to Swedish team. The Russian skiers settled for bronze.

The Winter Olympics Games are set to take place in Beijing, China between February 4 and 20. In total, 109 medals in 15 discipline will be awarded over 16 days of the Beijing Olympics.