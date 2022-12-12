Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani skier claims silver at FIS Para Nordic World Cup

12 December 2022, 16:12
ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Yerbol Khamitov won a silver medal at the FIS Para Nordic World Cup event for cross country skiing and biathlon taking place in Vuokatti, Finland, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani skier Yerbol Khamitov was second with a result of 2:01.20 at the event.

Canada’s Collin Cameron won gold. Taras Rad of Ukraine joined Cameron and Khamitov on the medal podium in third place.

The FIS Para Nordic World Cup event for cross country skiing and biathlon takes place on December 7-19, 2022, in Vuokatti, Finland.



Photo: csp-parasport.kz

News