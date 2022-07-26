Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstani Skatov wins at the start of San Benedetto Challenger 2022

    26 July 2022 09:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov has debuted in the ATP Challenger in San Benedetto, Italy, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

    In the first-round match vs Italian Mattia Bellucci, Skatov was ahead in the third set, when the Italian retired as the score was tied 2:2. In the first two sets the score was 6:4, 2:6.

    The match lasted for 2 hours and 10 minutes.

    During the match, Skatov did not hit any aces and made one double fault, won seven points and four games in a row.

    Presently, Skatov holds the 216th position in the ATP Singles Rankings.


    Фото: sports.kz

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Sport #Kazakhstan #Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 COVID-19 kills 74 more Iranians over past 24 hours
    2 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    3 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    4 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    5 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases