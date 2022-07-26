Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani Skatov wins at the start of San Benedetto Challenger 2022
26 July 2022 09:47

Kazakhstani Skatov wins at the start of San Benedetto Challenger 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s Timofey Skatov has debuted in the ATP Challenger in San Benedetto, Italy, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In the first-round match vs Italian Mattia Bellucci, Skatov was ahead in the third set, when the Italian retired as the score was tied 2:2. In the first two sets the score was 6:4, 2:6.

The match lasted for 2 hours and 10 minutes.

During the match, Skatov did not hit any aces and made one double fault, won seven points and four games in a row.

Presently, Skatov holds the 216th position in the ATP Singles Rankings.





Фото: sports.kz



Related news
Kazakhstan hauls 2 medals at World Wrestling Championships in Poland
Agriculture Ministry reveals how much wheat Kazakhstan plans to export
Almost 240,000 tourists visited Shymbulak in H1 2022
Author:
Correspondent
Read also
Human trafficking combat bill set to be developed next year in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 2 medals at World Wrestling Championships in Poland
Sugar production meets 42% of domestic demand in Kazakhstan
Kazakh capital to host Asian Judo Championships
Over 100,000 boosted against COVID-19 in Atyrau region
New public spaces appear in Nur-Sultan
Agriculture Ministry reveals how much wheat Kazakhstan plans to export
Almost 240,000 tourists visited Shymbulak in H1 2022
Popular
1 Four injured as LPG dispensing station catches fire in Nur-Sultan
2 N. Korea's new suspected COVID-19 cases fall below 100: state media
3 COVID-19 kills 33 more Iranians over past 24 hours
4 Singapore inflation hits 6.7% in June, highest in 14 years
5 Kuwaiti emir appoints new PM

News

Archive