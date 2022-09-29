29 September 2022, 15:22

Kazakhstani Skatov strolls into quarterfinals at Lisboa Belem Open in Lisbon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov eased into the quarterfinals at the now-running Lisboa Belem Open in Lisbon, Olympic.kz reads. In the Round of 16 he crashed Italy’s Francesco Passaro with a score of 6:1, 5:7, 6:1.

Photo: olympic.kz