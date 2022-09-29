Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport
Kazakhstani Skatov strolls into quarterfinals at Lisboa Belem Open in Lisbon
29 September 2022, 15:22

Kazakhstani Skatov strolls into quarterfinals at Lisboa Belem Open in Lisbon

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov eased into the quarterfinals at the now-running Lisboa Belem Open in Lisbon, Olympic.kz reads. In the Round of 16 he crashed Italy’s Francesco Passaro with a score of 6:1, 5:7, 6:1.


Photo: olympic.kz

Related news
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Kazakhstan to vie for gold U23 World Wrestling Championships
Read also
Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
Kazakhstan pockets silver at U23 World Wrestling Championships
Iran to host Asia Pacific Deaf Games 2024
Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
Kazakhstan to vie for gold U23 World Wrestling Championships
Skatov reaches Challenger Dove Men+Care Coquimbo 2 semifinals
Abiba Abuzhakynova of Kazakhstan claims bronze at 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Slam
News Partner
Popular
1 Play by Kazakh writer dedicated to wife of Genghis Khan Borte premiered  in London
2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan storms into Guadalajara Open Akron finals
3 Unique FIFA World Cup approaching, with less than 1 month remaining until Qatar 2022
4 Kazakh President congratulates Xi Jinping on re-election as secretary general of Communist Party's Central Committee
5 N Kazakhstan to plant over 6 mln young plants

News

Archive