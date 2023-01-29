Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani Skatov strolls into 2023 Challenger Concepción final

    29 January 2023, 10:10

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov World No. 144 crashed Facundo Diaz Acosta ranking 203rd in the world in the men’s singles semifinal at the 2023 Challenger Concepción, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

    In the final Skatov will play vs first-seed Federico Coria, World No.76. The match is set to start on January 29 at 07:00 pm. Astana time.

    As earlier reported, Timofey Skatov defeated Alejandro Tabilo ranking 102nd in the world in the men’s singles quarterfinals with a score of 6:4, 3:6, 7:5.

    The match lasted for 2 and half hours.

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

