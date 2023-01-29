Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Skatov strolls into 2023 Challenger Concepción final

29 January 2023, 10:10
Kazakhstani Skatov strolls into 2023 Challenger Concepción final

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov World No. 144 crashed Facundo Diaz Acosta ranking 203rd in the world in the men’s singles semifinal at the 2023 Challenger Concepción, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

In the final Skatov will play vs first-seed Federico Coria, World No.76. The match is set to start on January 29 at 07:00 pm. Astana time.

As earlier reported, Timofey Skatov defeated Alejandro Tabilo ranking 102nd in the world in the men’s singles quarterfinals with a score of 6:4, 3:6, 7:5.

The match lasted for 2 and half hours.


Related news
Kazakhstan’s tennis star Elena Rybakina loses her chance to lift 2nd Grand Slam title
2023 Australian Open final: 2nd set lost
Kazakhstan’s Rybakina claims the Queen of Aces title at AO2023
Теги:
Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
Read also
Kazakhstan celebrates 2nd victory at Junior Women’s World Hockey
Kazakhstan sweeps 20 medals at the Asian U22 Boxing Championships
Kazakhstani Rybakina for the first time in WTA Top 10
Kazakhstan’s tennis star Elena Rybakina loses her chance to lift 2nd Grand Slam title
2023 Australian Open final: 2nd set lost
Kazakhstani Rybakina wins 1st set at 2023 AO final match
Kazakhstan starts strong at Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Champs
Kazakhstan confirms 61 more COVID-19 cases
News Partner
Popular
1 Kazakhstan’s tennis star Elena Rybakina loses her chance to lift 2nd Grand Slam title
2 Children's immune response to coronavirus fast but doesn't last: Australian research
3 Kazakhstani Rybakina wins 1st set at 2023 AO final match
4 Kazakhstan starts strong at Ice Hockey U18 Women’s World Champs
5 ANSA: COVID deaths down 30%, cases down 26% in a week

News