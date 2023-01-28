Kazakhstani Skatov eases into 2023 Challenger Concepción semis

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov World No. 144 defeated Alejandro Tabilo ranking 102nd in the world in the men’s singles quarterfinals at the 2023 Challenger Concepción with a score of 6:4, 3:6, 7:5, Kazinform reports referring to the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service.

The match lasted for 2 and half hours.

Next Skatov will play vs Facundo Diaz Acosta.

Notably, Kazakhstani Gozal Ainitdinova and Zhibek Kulambayeva crashed Rutuja Bhosale and Ekaterina Yashina in the ITF W40 Pune women doubles semifinals in India’s Pune. In the final the Kazakh duo will face the first-seed Ankita Raina and Prarthana Thombare.



