Kazakhstani Skatov beats Wimbledon semifinalist

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani Timofey Skatov defeated Poland's Jerzy Janowicz in the quarterfinals at the now-running ATP Challenger in Seville, Spain, with a score of 6:3, 6:2, the Kazakh Tennis Federation’s press service reports.

Jerzy Janowicz ranked World No 47. Once reaching the Wimbledon 2013 semifinals Jerzy Janowicz lost to future champion Andy Murray in four sets.





Photo: ktf.kz