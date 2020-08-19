Kazakhstani singer Daneliya Tuleshova performed in America’s Got Talent 3rd round

WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya Tuleshova performed in the third round of America’s Got Talent, Kazinform reports.

Kazakhstani young singer Daneliya chose Sign of the Times by Harry Styles for the 3rd round of America's Got Talent. Her rendition of the song is available on the show’s YouTube channel.

«The 14-year-old rising star from Kazakhstan delivered a beautiful rendition of «Sign of the Times» by Harry Styles. You won't want to miss this performance from Daneliya Tuleshova!» reads the description below the video.

The singer reached out to her Instagram followers to seek support.

«Hi everyone! i need your help and support right now, so please vote for me on the NBC.COM/AGTVOTE or in the app! you can vote up to 10 times on both!» her Instagram post reads.



