Kazakhstani Shvedova loses to world number one at Italian Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova has been defeated by Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the world’s best-ranked female player, in the second round of the Italian Open, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The Italian Open second round match between Yaroslava Shvedova and Ashleigh Barty lasted for 1 hour and 18 minutes and ended in the latter’s victory 6-4, 6-1.

The Kazakhstani made two double faults and saved two out of six break points, while her Australian opponent hit seven aces, made three double faults, and saved five out of six break points.



