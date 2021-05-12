Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kazakhstani Shvedova loses to world number one at Italian Open

Редактор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
12 May 2021, 18:16
Kazakhstani Shvedova loses to world number one at Italian Open

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova has been defeated by Ashleigh Barty of Australia, the world’s best-ranked female player, in the second round of the Italian Open, Kazinform cites the Kazakh Tennis Federation.

The Italian Open second round match between Yaroslava Shvedova and Ashleigh Barty lasted for 1 hour and 18 minutes and ended in the latter’s victory 6-4, 6-1.

The Kazakhstani made two double faults and saved two out of six break points, while her Australian opponent hit seven aces, made three double faults, and saved five out of six break points.


Sport   Events   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Kazakhstan-Vietnam friendship concert held in Hanoi
Wildfire contained in Abai region
Wildfire contained in Abai region
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
2025 Osaka Expo tickets to cost 7,500 yen per adult
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Kazakhstan-EU cooperation development issues discussed in Astana
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Brazil has 49 cases of spotted fever in 2023, six deaths
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Kazakhstan attends Int’l Festival of National Cultures in Baku
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
Dust storms and squalls to sweep through Kazakhstan
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
FIFA Secretary General Samoura to step down at end of year
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 15. Kazinform's timeline of major events