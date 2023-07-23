Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.29 eur/kzt 487.28

    rub/kzt 4.69 cny/kzt 61.99
Weather:
Astana+29+31℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kazakhstani shooters clinch 4 more medals in South Korea

    23 July 2023, 12:13

    KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani shooters added 4 more medals to the overall team’s medal tally at the ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023 in Changwon, South Korea, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan’s Zhukhra Irnazarova, Fatima Irnazarova and Alexandra Saduakassova clinched gold in the 10m Running Target Women event setting the world record with 1,686 points and surpassing Ukraine.

    The Kazakh men’s team consisting of Asadbek Nazirkulyev, Ilya Zoteyev and Daniil Yakovenko scooped silver.

    Fatima Irnazarova won a silver medal in the 10m Running Target Women Junior event succumbing to Ukrainian Marharyta Tarkanii who captured gold.

    Nikita Chiryukin earned silver in the 25m Standard Pistol Men Junior event. Gold went to South Korean shooter Hong Sukjin.

    It bears to remind that Chiryukin previously claimed gold in the 25m Raid Fire Pistol Men Junior event. Another Kazakhstani shooter Arina Altukhova took home silver in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Junior final.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Sport Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Yulia Putinsteva wins opening round at Canadian Open
    Astana beats Ludogorets in Europe League home match
    Kazakhstan’s Yevseyev skyrockets in ATP Rankings
    Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    Popular
    1 Italian govt ends obligation for COVID sufferers to isolate
    2 Almost 500 thou citizens involved in SME sector in Astana
    3 Kazakhstan pumped some 90,000 tons of oil to Germany
    4 Chinese researchers find new potential anti-diabetic drug target
    5 Census 2022: Brazil home to 1.69 mi indigenous people