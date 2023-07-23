Kazakhstani shooters clinch 4 more medals in South Korea

KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani shooters added 4 more medals to the overall team’s medal tally at the ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023 in Changwon, South Korea, Kazinform has learned from Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan’s Zhukhra Irnazarova, Fatima Irnazarova and Alexandra Saduakassova clinched gold in the 10m Running Target Women event setting the world record with 1,686 points and surpassing Ukraine.

The Kazakh men’s team consisting of Asadbek Nazirkulyev, Ilya Zoteyev and Daniil Yakovenko scooped silver.

Fatima Irnazarova won a silver medal in the 10m Running Target Women Junior event succumbing to Ukrainian Marharyta Tarkanii who captured gold.

Nikita Chiryukin earned silver in the 25m Standard Pistol Men Junior event. Gold went to South Korean shooter Hong Sukjin.

It bears to remind that Chiryukin previously claimed gold in the 25m Raid Fire Pistol Men Junior event. Another Kazakhstani shooter Arina Altukhova took home silver in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Junior final.