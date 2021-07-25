Kazakhstani shooter failed to qualify for Air Rifle final at Tokyo Olympics

TOKYO. KAZINFORM – Yuriy Yurkov of Kazakhstan didn’t qualify for the final of the 10m Air Rifle Men’s event at the Tokyo Olympics underway in Japan, Kazinform has learnt from the official website of the Games.

Yurkov earned 621.9 points and was placed 36th in the 10m Air Rifle Men’s Qualification

Team Kazakhstan already added one bronze medal to its tally as judoka Yeldos Smetov clinched the first Tokyo Olympics medal for Kazakhstan on July 24.

Recall that Team Kazakhstan's flag bearers Olga Rypakova and Kamshybek Kunkabayev stunned the opening ceremony of the Tokyo Summer Olympic Games with their national costumes on Friday evening.

XXXII Summer Olympics Games are set to be held in Tokyo from July 23 through August 8. Kazakhstan’s national team earned 98 licenses in 27 sports.



