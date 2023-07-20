Kazakhstani shooter captures silver in South Korea

CHANGWON. KAZINFORM – Shooter Arina Altukhova brought Kazakhstan silver at the ISSF World Championship Juniors 2023 in Changwon in South Korea, Kazinform has learned from the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Altukhova clinched silver in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women Junior Final event. Gold went to Vivien Joy Jaeggi from Switzerland. Another Swiss shooter Emely Jaeggi settled for bronze.

Earlier Kazakhstani shooter Nikita Chiryukin captured gold in the 25m Pistol Men Junior event at the tournament.

The event brought together over 600 athletes from 45 countries of the world.