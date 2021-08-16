Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  News

Kazakhstani ships on their way to Iran for Sea Cup competition

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 August 2021, 13:44
Kazakhstani ships on their way to Iran for Sea Cup competition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan have deployed two vessels to the Iranian northern port of Bandar Anzali in the Caspian Sea to partake in the Sea Cup competition as part of the 2021 International Army Games, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In its statement the ministry revealed that Saryarka vessel will be the main representative of Kazakhstan in the competition, while Mangistau vessel will serve as a reserve ship.

Naval forces of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia are set to participate in the Sea Cup competition.

Participants will fire from artillery mounts at a target shield, compete in the use of weapons and anchoring, fight for the survivability of the ship, take part in rescue operations and so on.

Crews of the Kazakhstani vessels trained for the Sea Cup competition for a year and are ready to demonstrate their best results.

photo

photo

photo


Army   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President
Families of fire victims in Abai region to receive personal benefits - President