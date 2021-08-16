Kazakhstani ships on their way to Iran for Sea Cup competition

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The Naval Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan have deployed two vessels to the Iranian northern port of Bandar Anzali in the Caspian Sea to partake in the Sea Cup competition as part of the 2021 International Army Games, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Defense Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

In its statement the ministry revealed that Saryarka vessel will be the main representative of Kazakhstan in the competition, while Mangistau vessel will serve as a reserve ship.

Naval forces of Azerbaijan, Iran, Kazakhstan, and Russia are set to participate in the Sea Cup competition.

Participants will fire from artillery mounts at a target shield, compete in the use of weapons and anchoring, fight for the survivability of the ship, take part in rescue operations and so on.

Crews of the Kazakhstani vessels trained for the Sea Cup competition for a year and are ready to demonstrate their best results.