Kazakhstani settles for silver at IBA World Boxing Championships final

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Alua Balkibekova lost in the final of the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul, Türkiye, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstan's Alua Balkibekova was defeated by Ayse Cagirir of Turkey in the 48kg final bout by a split decision of the judges. The Kazakhstani settled for silver.