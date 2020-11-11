Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Entertainment

    Kazakhstani serials to be aired in US, Canada, and LA countries

    11 November 2020, 13:37

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The serials made by the national TV channel are to be released in the USA, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the countries of Latin America, Lyazzat Tanysbay, Chairwoman of the Board of QAZAQSTAN, said during Astana Media Week 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    According to Ms Tanysbay, the profits earned from distribution of domestic serials to foreign TV channels have grown this year, with Ocean New Media, LLC having obtained 8 serials and 6 cartoons for satellite and cable channels of the USA, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the countries of Latin America. They will be available for foreign audiences in English, Spanish, and Portuguese languages.

    She also added that 10 serials made up of 242 episodes have been obtained by IVI.ru – a top online cinema in Russia, with around 50 million monthly views.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Entertainment Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued