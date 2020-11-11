Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Entertainment

Kazakhstani serials to be aired in US, Canada, and LA countries

Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
11 November 2020, 13:37
Kazakhstani serials to be aired in US, Canada, and LA countries

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The serials made by the national TV channel are to be released in the USA, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the countries of Latin America, Lyazzat Tanysbay, Chairwoman of the Board of QAZAQSTAN, said during Astana Media Week 2020, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Ms Tanysbay, the profits earned from distribution of domestic serials to foreign TV channels have grown this year, with Ocean New Media, LLC having obtained 8 serials and 6 cartoons for satellite and cable channels of the USA, Puerto Rico, Canada, and the countries of Latin America. They will be available for foreign audiences in English, Spanish, and Portuguese languages.

She also added that 10 serials made up of 242 episodes have been obtained by IVI.ru – a top online cinema in Russia, with around 50 million monthly views.


Entertainment   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible