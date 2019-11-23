Go to the main site
    Kazakhstani senators attend jubilee CIS IPA session

    23 November 2019, 13:45

    SAINT-PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Deputy Senate Speaker Askar Shakirov, senators Sarsenbai Yensegenov, Dinar Nuketayeva and Sergei Plotnikov attended the jubilee 50th session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the chamber.

    The participants of the session adopted the model laws on advertising, ecological and social tourism, on laws and regulations and many more.

    The MPs also endorsed the Prospective Plan of Model Law-Making in the Commonwealth of Independent States for 2020-2022.

    Earlier it was reported that Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin attended the jubilee session in Saint Petersburg as well. At the session, he shared his thoughts on why CIS MPs should harmonize national legislations.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

