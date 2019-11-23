Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Parliament

Kazakhstani senators attend jubilee CIS IPA session

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
23 November 2019, 13:45
Kazakhstani senators attend jubilee CIS IPA session

SAINT-PETERSBURG. KAZINFORM – Deputy Senate Speaker Askar Shakirov, senators Sarsenbai Yensegenov, Dinar Nuketayeva and Sergei Plotnikov attended the jubilee 50th session of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the chamber.

The participants of the session adopted the model laws on advertising, ecological and social tourism, on laws and regulations and many more.

The MPs also endorsed the Prospective Plan of Model Law-Making in the Commonwealth of Independent States for 2020-2022.

Earlier it was reported that Majilis Speaker Nurlan Nigmatulin attended the jubilee session in Saint Petersburg as well. At the session, he shared his thoughts on why CIS MPs should harmonize national legislations. photo

photo

CIS   Parliament   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events