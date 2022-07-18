Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Kazakhstani seismologists record two earthquakes in China

    18 July 2022 08:34

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani seismologists have recorded two earthquakes in the territory of China in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

    The first 5.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 01:42:51 Almaty time at a depth of 5 km. Its epicenter was 685 km southeast of Almaty. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.41° north latitude, and 83.34° east longitude.

    The second quake measuring 4.7 on the MPV scale occurred at 07:18 Almaty time at a depth of 5 km. Its epicenter was 332 kilometers south of Almaty city. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.26° north latitude and 77.57° east longitude.

    Photo from open sources
    #China #Earthquake
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 Almaty joined International Congress and Convention Association