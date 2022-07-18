Qazaq TV
Kazakhstani seismologists record two earthquakes in China
18 July 2022 08:34

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani seismologists have recorded two earthquakes in the territory of China in the past 24 hours, Kazinform reports.

The first 5.2-magnitude quake was recorded at 01:42:51 Almaty time at a depth of 5 km. Its epicenter was 685 km southeast of Almaty. The coordinates of the epicenter are 39.41° north latitude, and 83.34° east longitude.

The second quake measuring 4.7 on the MPV scale occurred at 07:18 Almaty time at a depth of 5 km. Its epicenter was 332 kilometers south of Almaty city. The coordinates of the epicenter are 40.26° north latitude and 77.57° east longitude.


Photo from open sources


