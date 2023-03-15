Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani seismologists record quake in China

15 March 2023, 14:00
Kazakhstani seismologists record quake in China Photo: teref.az

ALMATY. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations recorded today an earthquake 963 km southwards Almaty in the territory of China, Kazinform cites the seismological expedition of the national centre of seismic observations and research JSC.

The quake was recorded at 08:32:14 Almaty time. The energy class is 11.6. The 5.1 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 15 km. No tremors were felt.


