Kazakhstani seismologists record quake in Afghanistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The network of seismic stations of the Kazakh Emergency Situations Ministry recorded an earthquake on September 5, 2022, at 03:57:41 a.m. Almaty time, Kazinform reports.

The quake was centered 1,081 km southwestward of Almaty in the territory of Afghanistan. The energy class is 12.6. The 5.9 MPV quake occurred at a depth of 60 km.

Photo: aa.com.tr