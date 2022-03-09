Kazakhstani scientists present unique technology to solve «the millennium problem»

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The scientific development presentation has taken place within the Expo 2020 Dubai exhibition. The algorithm creators have tested its effectiveness using the sample problem of the COVID-19 detection, Kazinform reports.

The researchers from Kazakhstan had found a possible solution to the second of the seven «millennium problems» - the problem of equality of P and NP classes. Its essence is as follows: if a positive answer to a question can be quickly checked, then can the answer to this question also be quickly found?

This is a complex problem of modern computer science and its solution can fundamentally change the principles and speed of computer manipulation processes of any type of data.

To the present day, only the Poincaré conjecture was solved, being a part of the most important classical problems in mathematics formulated by the famous Clay Institute. The institute had appointed a reward of $1 million for solution of each of these problems.

The new development can mean a gigantic step forward for the entire world community: the researchers have immediately proposed the practical application of their work results.

So, according to the results of 4-year period of scientific research, the scientists have created a polynomial algorithm for solving the NP-complete problem. This is a computer code, and reliable data analysis results can be obtained faster than any existing exact methods with it.

The scientific discovery was made under the guidance of the Kazakh scientist Bakhytgerey Sinchev - the Doctor of Technical Sciences, Professor of the International University of Information Technologies, one of the developers of automated on-board control systems of «Buran» spacecraft.

The specialist in the field of risk assessment and management and director of the New Aeon IT company, Zhanna Akzhanova and expert in the field of information technologies Askar Sinchev, who is the son of B. Sinchev were the key figures in the project implementation.

According to developers, the algorithm is able to produce accurate results faster than any existing methods. Thus, all computer modeling tasks requiring large time and material resources can be accomplished much more quickly.

The scientists have tested the mechanics of the technology and its effectiveness on the example of competitive task posted on specialized portal of Kaggle.com to detect the coronavirus infection. The Kazakhstani team have managed to find a solution 10 times faster than the best algorithm presented on the resource.

Thus, the use of innovations allowed to accelerate the already existing method of determining COVID-19 with the same input data (2 billion records).

The technology can change the future of all mankind having gained practical application in all sectors of the economy. Nowadays the developers see a wide range of opportunities for technology integration in such areas as logistics, genetics, cryptography, encryption, online booking, creation of search engines, as well as the medicines development.

So, now it will be possible to develop effective drugs much faster with minimal side effects, in medicine and genetics. The duration of such research can be reduced from decades to several months, increasing the percentage of successful developments.

Another example is that the vehicles carrying goods will be able to be filled with 100% accuracy with the help of the algorithm created in Kazakhstan. According to the preliminary estimates, this could increase the market capitalization of 161 largest logistics companies by more than $500 billion.

«Any services received over the Internet will open up to each of us on the new side. So, in the process of online booking, the technology will provide a wide choice of opportunities for consumers, including lower costs, more convenient routes and the most suitable flight duration. Thus, even a banal application for searching for airline tickets will surprise the phenomenal processing speed of absolutely all possible options,» - said Zhanna Akzhanova, the director of New Aeon.

Currently, the agreement has been reached on the algorithm use by experts of one of the world Institutes of Oncology. Also, the authors of the project have received the patents for developed technology (including USPTO patents) and scientific articles have been published in specialized journals.

Additionally, the presentation of the algorithm took place at the site of the National Pavilion of the Republic of Kazakhstan as part of Expo 2020 Dubai. The event was hosted by Sanzhar Madi - the famous Kazakh filmmaker.



