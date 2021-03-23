Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kazakhstani scientists develop the world’s first drug against radiation exposure

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 March 2021, 12:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM A group of Kazakh scientists made a sensational discovery. They have found out that the aminocaproic acid drug, which is usually used to control bleeding, is able to effectively protect the human body from radiation, Kazinform reports.

The results of experiments carried out on laboratory rats have surpassed all expectations of scientists. It has been argued that these rodents could survive during the disasters at nuclear power plants in Chernobyl or Fukushima. They were twice irradiated with ionizing radiation after they injected aminocaproic acid, known to mankind for half a century. The rats did not die and did not even feel any effects of radiation.

«As the results show aminocaproic acid is able to damage free radicals and extend youth and life span. The drug build on aminocaproic acid may also help avert Alzheimer disease, but scientists focus currently on its ability to protect against radiation,» Timir Saliyev, director of the Atchabarov fundamental and applied medicine research institute, said.

There are no official specific radiation protection drugs yet. Such drugs should protect the human body from effects of exposure of high, low and medium doses of ionizing radiation.

Kazakh scientists have already obtained the patent for the drug.


