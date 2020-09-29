Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 450.16 eur/kzt 486.31

    rub/kzt 5.35 cny/kzt 62.89
Weather:
Astana+24+26℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Science

    Kazakhstani scientists develop bio-compatible surgical and dental glue

    29 September 2020, 21:29

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani scientists developed a technology to make bio-compatible surgical and dental glue, the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry reports.

    The genetic engineering laboratory of the National Centre of Biotechnologies of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry led by Alexander Shustov, Ph.D, Biology, developed the technology to derive bio-compatible surgical and dental glue.

    They claim that it exhibits high bonding strength which is 100 times higher than fibrin surgical glue.

    It is the first adhesive with real prospects which will be used during dental and surgical procedures fully developed in Kazakhstan. The technology used is new. Development of Kazakhstani scientists has a great industrial potential.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Science and research Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Over 420 tick bite cases recorded in Zhambyl region
    Kazakh FM Nurtleu met with UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay
    President Tokayev, UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay meet
    Breakthrough laryngeal allotransplantation offers hope to patients in China
    Popular
    1 Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
    2 Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
    3 President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
    4 Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
    5 2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana