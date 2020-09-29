Kazakhstani scientists develop bio-compatible surgical and dental glue

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstani scientists developed a technology to make bio-compatible surgical and dental glue, the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry reports.

The genetic engineering laboratory of the National Centre of Biotechnologies of the Science Committee of the Kazakh Education and Science Ministry led by Alexander Shustov, Ph.D, Biology, developed the technology to derive bio-compatible surgical and dental glue.

They claim that it exhibits high bonding strength which is 100 times higher than fibrin surgical glue.

It is the first adhesive with real prospects which will be used during dental and surgical procedures fully developed in Kazakhstan. The technology used is new. Development of Kazakhstani scientists has a great industrial potential.