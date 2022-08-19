19 August 2022 13:58

Kazakhstani schools to shift to 5-day school week – Minister

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, at the annual Republican Conference of Teachers, Minister Askhat Aimagambetov shared the plans of changing the format of work of Kazakhstani schools.

According to him, in the new academic year, all the schools of the country except for three-shift schools will change their work regime to a five-day school week. This will also touch upon school principals and teachers and all those working at schools.

«We believe that teachers, school principals and deputy principals should have a rest at weekend and spend time with their children,» Askhat Aimagambetov said.

He assured that this change will not affect the duration of 56-day summer leave of teachers.