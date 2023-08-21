Kazakhstani schoolers win medals in IOAA

WARSAW. KAZINFORM – Poland hosted the 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics, bringing together over 250 schoolers from 50 countries of the world, Kazinform cites the press service of the Enlightenment Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Kazakhstani Akhmadzhon Tabarov and Yelubai Bekasyl, both Almaty natives, bagged silver and bronze medals, respectively, at the 16th International Olympiad on Astronomy and Astrophysics.

This year, the Olympiad saw the participation of over 250 schoolers from 50 countries, with Kazakhstan taking part in the competition since 2012.